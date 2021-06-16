Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Reduced by Analyst

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SPX in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 10.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

