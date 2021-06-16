Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Virco Mfg. Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.