Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BWMN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

