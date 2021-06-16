Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.24 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,967,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

