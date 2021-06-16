Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,161,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 38.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,496,000 after buying an additional 256,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 554,562 shares of company stock worth $66,529,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.