Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.09, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

