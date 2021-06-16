Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.