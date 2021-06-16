Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $375.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

