QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,401,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.