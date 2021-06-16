Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 923 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QLYS opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.