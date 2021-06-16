Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.05. 112,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.75. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

