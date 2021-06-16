Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

