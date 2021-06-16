Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 434,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.01. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

