Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,619 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 1.0% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 346,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

