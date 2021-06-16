Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,749 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. 12,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,391. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

