Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Takes $371,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $174.22. 56,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,058. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $173.16 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.