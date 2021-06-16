Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$25,040.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,868.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,548.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

