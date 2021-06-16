Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Shares of Qudian stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 96,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.74 and a current ratio of 24.74. The stock has a market cap of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

