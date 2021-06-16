Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

NYSE:QD remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 79,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Earnings History for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.