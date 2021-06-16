Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.49. 50,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,755. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

