QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.17 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $85.17 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $533.12 or 0.01372209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

