Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

