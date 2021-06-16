Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Radius Health worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

RDUS opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $882.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.