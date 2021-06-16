Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. Randstad has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.