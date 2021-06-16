Rapidz (RPZX) Price Down 43.7% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $241,693.33 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.36 or 0.07753397 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

