Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $4.04

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00010423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $206.24 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00145016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00181450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00944812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.17 or 0.99966498 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,081,730 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

