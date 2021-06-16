Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)

Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.04.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67. Also, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

