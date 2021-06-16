Raymond James Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to “Strong-Buy”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,800.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,723.04. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,370.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,415.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,002.60 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

