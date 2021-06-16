Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years.

Shares of RC stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.21.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

