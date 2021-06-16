Realio Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $198,154.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003858 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $198,154.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00059177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00145504 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00181273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00941782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,502.31 or 1.00024653 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

