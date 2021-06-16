Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/7/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $538.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $540.00 to $565.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $500.00 to $528.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $490.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $528.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.
- 6/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.77 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
