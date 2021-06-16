Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $538.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $540.00 to $565.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $500.00 to $528.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $490.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $528.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

6/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.77 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.21.

Get Broadcom Inc alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.