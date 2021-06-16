Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,668. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 4,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,352. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,465.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

