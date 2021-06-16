RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.0763 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $100.05 million and approximately $858,244.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00356107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00143784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00222816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001392 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.