Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of REG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

