Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $81,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $537.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

