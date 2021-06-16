Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 174,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.