Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 1.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 189,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXN remained flat at $$14.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

