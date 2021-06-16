Reliance Steel & Aluminum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 820 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 888% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $672,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. 12,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

