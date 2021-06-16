Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 2,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.6 days.

Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

