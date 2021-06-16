Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,594,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 2,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.6 days.
Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.07.
