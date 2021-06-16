ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,538. The stock has a market cap of $605.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $35.77.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.