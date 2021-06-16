ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,538. The stock has a market cap of $605.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

