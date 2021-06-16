Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ: PANL):

6/16/2021 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2021 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

PANL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $177,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,688,559 shares of company stock worth $32,729,036. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

