ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 120,470 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

RETO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.