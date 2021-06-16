Reviewing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amgen and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 9 14 0 2.48 Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Amgen presently has a consensus target price of $256.81, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.14, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 28.16% 93.84% 14.85% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -20.65% -18.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 5.48 $7.26 billion $16.60 14.60 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($2.08) -12.33

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Allogene Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Datos Health. It also has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

