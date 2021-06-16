Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.43% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $29,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.88. 28,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.