Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.47

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 10920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 192,473 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.