Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,311 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,475,570 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALXO opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.29. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

