Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $945.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

