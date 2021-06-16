Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.24 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of MRC Global worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

