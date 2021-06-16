Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $502.26 million, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,316 shares of company stock worth $586,388. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

