Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,678 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.